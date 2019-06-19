You aren't a certified foodie unless you have these apps on your phone. Picture supplied.

These are exciting times for the emerging world of food and technology -never before has it been so easy to not leave your couch. You can simply grab your phone (if you weren't holding it already), open an app or browser and order for delivery straight to your door. Simple!

Below are five apps that I truly recommend every foodie should have on their phone.

The South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative mobile application is free on Android and iOS. Picture supplied.

SASSI

SASSI (South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative) is a seafood information app that educates consumers about the sustainability of their seafood choices in real time. In the name of true provenance, you can find out whether to tuck in, think twice or avoid altogether.

The app has a seafood list divided into three colours to help you pick ocean-friendly seafood options.

The categories are green, orange and red.

Green contains the most sustainable choices from the healthiest and most well-managed populations. These species can handle current fishing pressure.

Orange includes species that have associated reasons for concern, either because the species is depleted as a result of overfishing and can't sustain current fishing pressure, or the fishery that catches them may cause particularly severe environmental damage.

The red group includes both unsustainable species, which are from collapsed populations or have extreme environmental concerns and/or lack appropriate management, and species that are illegal to buy or sell in South Africa (no-sale species).

It’s free on Android and iOS.

Bottles

The Bottles alcohol delivery app helps you avoid missing closing times and standing in long lines at the liquor store. Bottles has proved to be the fastest most convenient way to buy beer, wine and spirits in South Africa, from the comfort of your own home.

All you have to do is download the app on iOS or Android, set your location, browse the menu, pick what you want and check out with your card, and Bottles will deliver the booze to your door within 20 to 60 minutes.

A screenshot of Clink's interface. Picture supplied.

Clink

Clink allows its members to get one free drink every day at over 40 venues around Cape Town. Once the app is downloaded, just go to your preferred Clink venue (venues are listed based on the location closest to you), choose a drink on offer, show the bartender your phone, then enjoy.

The app is free to download but membership costs R90 per month after a free seven-day trial (that’s seven free drinks!) You can go to the same spot every day or try them all.

A local fisherman making use of the Abalobi mobile application. Picture supplied.

Abalobi

The Abalobi app is designed to ensure that small-scale fishers are supported within the industry. Consumers can use the Abalobi QR scanner (currently only available on Android) to scan the barcode that comes with fish in certain restaurants selected by Abalobi to find out the story behind the small-scale fishers who caught their meal.

Finally! Chicken Licken is now available on Uber Eats. Picture supplied.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats is a fast and convenient food app that lets users search for and order food for delivery from local restaurants and fast food joints. You can get exactly what you’re looking for by narrowing your search down to a specific restaurant, food type or cuisine.

You can pay using your Uber account, by credit card or with cash on delivery. Then all that’s left to do is track your order as it makes its way to you. Another plus? You can use Uber even when you’re out of the country, in all the cities where it’s available.