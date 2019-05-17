Baking can be fun - but it can also be very time consuming and messy.
So why not make life simpler with these totally legit baking shortcuts and swap-outs?
Speaking to pastry chef, Carmen Eksteen of Carmen Eksteen Patisseries, these are her best baking hacks to ensure everything you bake is top notch, practical and more easier.
- Wrap your cakes in cling film: This helps the cake to be more moist.
- Make your own baking powder: When you don't have baking powder at home you can make your own by mixing one teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda with two teaspoons of cream of tartar
- When stacking your cake put it in your freezer for ten minutes. This will allow the cake to set quick and give you a much steadier cake when it comes to icing.
- It is important to use room temperature eggs when it comes to baking as it prevents batter from splitting. To do so, add your egg to a bowl of hot water for five to ten minutes.
- Always use parchment paper in your cake tins. This helps prevent the cakes from sticking to the bottom of the tin.
There's no time like the present to start your baking journey.
Happy #WorldBakingDay