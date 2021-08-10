5 clever ways to get the last bit of peanut butter (or any other spread) out of the jar

If you have ever struggled to get the last few scoops of peanut butter (or any other spread) out of the jar, this one's for you. The remnants of sticky foods are almost impossible to scrape out with a knife or spoon, and it is a shame to throw out something that tastes so good, especially when it is the best part.

A spatula could help but that's just ruining your chance at maximising the full potential of those remains into something even tastier. Rather than trying to get the food out of the jar, you should be pouring something else into it. Below are a few things you can do with those remaining bits of spreads that will guarantee you won't ever waste them again. Make overnight oats with peanut butter.

Many people’s favourite way to use the last of their peanut butter is to make overnight oats in an almost empty jar. Throw in some oats, almond milk, mashed banana, and cinnamon and leave in the fridge overnight. When you wake up, all it takes is a quick stir to ensure the peanut butter has incorporated and you have got a healthy breakfast ready to go. If you want to, you can also add extra toppings like sliced fruit, fresh berries, or chopped nuts in the morning. Make a condiment with mustard. Add a bit of mayonnaise and horseradish and you will have a great meat condiment for a sandwich. You could also add a bit of vinegar and honey to create a delicious vinaigrette for salads.

Make your ice cream taste even better with peanut butter. Put a scoop of your favourite ice cream in the jar and use the leftover peanut butter as a topping. That way, you avoid wasting food and sweeten your snack. Make butter with honey.