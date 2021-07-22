5 common foods you thought were vegetarian but aren’t

Whether or not you are a vegetarian, you definitely need to find out about the different products and ingredients in the food that you eat. Consider looking into your favourite fruits, vegetables and candies; you will be surprised to find that they contain ingredients that you would not expect.

In fact, you would be shocked to discover that a good number of foods contain animal products, which makes them unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians. To help you out, we have put together this list of five foods vegetarians can’t eat. Bananas

How can a fruit not be vegetarian? Blame it on the pesticides. Some bananas contain a spray-on coating called chitosan that is supposed to extend the shelf life of bananas, according to Science Daily. However, this coating is a derivative of shrimp and crab shells, posing a problem for vegetarians. Worcester sauce Worcester sauce is made with tiny fish that have a very powerful flavour. The fish are called anchovies, such as the ones you get on pizza, and they make the sauce one of many sauces that are false vegetarian foods. There are lots of vegetarian alternatives to the original Worcestershire sauce recipe, so you will not be stuck for ideas if you need them.

Marshmallows Marshmallows contain gelatin. It’s derived from the collagen inside animal skin and bones. So if you’re vegetarian, you really, really cannot eat marshmallows. Parmesan cheese