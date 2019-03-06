Coolest birthday cakes on Instagram.

A few rituals we know when it comes to a birthday celebration is that it has to involve presents, cards and the iconic cake. Gone are the days where our grandmothers and mothers used to bake a very simple cake just for the day. We are now in an era of very beautiful and cool designs like monument cakes that help bring joy to the birthday person.

Birthdays are even a good thing for those that love food and cake may even be the best part. It is what the party goers assemble around in celebration, so it is only natural that more attention to detail is placed on the birthday cake. Most people who celebrate their birthdays these days don’t go for their personal favourite flavour anymore but rather choosing to make cakes that reflect their personality and things they love.

If you are looking for amazing birthday cake ideas for yourself or a loved one, below are some of the coolest cakes you can ask your local bakery to replicate for you if you’re not into baking.