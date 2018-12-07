Potato Latkes. Getty Images

This week celebrates Hannukah, a Jewish Festival of Lights that remembers the rededication of the second Jewish Temple in Jerusalem, in Israel. We spoke to well-known, highly respected and beloved Food Network chef Melissa Mayo who has been spicing up the kitchens of her fans worldwide for years about delicious Jewish foods to celebrate this festival with.

Mayo says more than anything she loves the fact that this holiday is about light. She believes that each human being has the light of their creator flowing through them and it is their duty to share and spread this light with others.

Mayo added that it is customary to eat fried food, since the oil of the menorah burned for eight days instead of one and she makes latkes for her family.

“I try mix up the same old latkes by using different root veggies like beetroot, parsnips, butternut, sweet potato and carrots in addition to the usual potato latkes. And I top them with cinnamon sugar, smoked salmon, jam, caviar, greek yoghurt, honey, jam, fried eggs and various berries to mix it up”, she says.

Below are Mayo’s Jewish food picks to celebrate with during this holiday.

Latkes or potato pancakes

These are made from shallow-fried shredded potatoes.

Brisket

Brisket is enjoyed during many Jewish holidays in addition to Hanukkah, such as Rosh Hashanah and Passover.

Noodle Kugel.





Kugel

Kugel is a traditional Jewish egg noodle casserole and is commonly served as a side dish. It can be transformed from sweet to savory by swapping out sugar and cinnamon for vegetables and spices.

Sufganiyot

This can be jelly, chocolate or custard filled donuts

Hanukkah Gelt

Hanukkah Gelt is chocolate coins given out to the kids every night at candle lighting. One coin on the first night and two on the second etc.

For more info you can visit Mayo’s website www.melissamayo.com.