5 delicious ways to celebrate World Pasta Day

October 25 is World Pasta Day. Pasta is one of the world’s most loved dishes, and this is a day given to celebrate the joy that is pasta, from spaghetti, macaroni, penne,gnocchi, fusilli to tagliatelle and ravioli.

The World Pasta Congress established this global celebration idea in Rome, Italy, on October 25, 1995, just five days after International Chefs Day, to honour and promote the significance of pasta in the world of cuisine. Pasta is a beloved food around the world, and this yearly tradition serves as a way to celebrate its diversity and versatility. The International Pasta Organization (IPO) and Italian Association of Confectionery and Pasta Industries (AIDEPI), the organisers of this event since 1998, use this day to educate people about pasta’s nutritional benefits, its economic importance, and its role in promoting a healthy and balanced diet.

Additionally, restaurant owners, chefs, and food enthusiasts use this to explore and experiment with new recipes and food pairing ideas. We love pasta as much as you do, which is why we have put together this list of ideas on how you can celebrate World Pasta Day. If you want to go all out during World Pasta Day, you can host an Italian feast at home. Picture: Pexels/Jane Trang Doan Have an Italian feast at home

If you choose a theme like Italian, it will make it easier to create an authentic menu. It's also a great way to spend time with your friends and family. You can either cook something or order takeout and then add some Italian-inspired dishes to the menu. If you prefer cooking, we have some great ideas for Italian feasts below. Italian pasta bake

A pasta bake is one of the best comfort foods, and it’s perfect to share with your loved ones. You can make your pasta bake with a variety of pasta, such as penne, fusilli or macaroni. The essential ingredients for a pasta bake are pasta, cheese, and cream. You can add meat or vegetables if you want. It’s a great dish for casual get-togethers. Italian pasta salad

A pasta salad is a great dish for casual get-togethers. It’s very easy to make and can be made with any type of pasta, including macaroni, fusilli or rotini. The only essential ingredients for a pasta salad are pasta and vegetables, like beans. You can add cheese, olives and other vegetables if you want. There are many variations of pasta salads. You can also make a pasta salad with a dressing or sauce, like ranch dressing or barbecue sauce.

Go out to a pasta dinner Grab your friends or family (or take yourself out for a nice solo date) and head to your favourite local pasta joint. Order a pasta dish you have never tried before and enjoy every bite. If you have a group of friends that you like to spend time with, then you can also celebrate World Pasta Day with them. Picture: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto Celebrate with friends

If you want to celebrate differently, you can try organising a pasta eating contest. You can play a game where each person brings a different type of pasta and then pair up with someone, or you can make it a free-for-all and eat as much pasta as you can. You can also make it more interesting by having a theme, like Italian or Asian. Your friends will appreciate that you can celebrate such an obscure and strange occasion with them.

They will also appreciate that you have gone out of your way to make the occasion special. Make pasta from scratch with the kids Why not make your pasta at home? It’s a fun activity the kids will love, and it’s easier than you think.

With simple ingredients like flour, eggs and a rolling pin, you can create fresh pasta right in your kitchen. Pick up some fresh tomatoes, minced beef and your favourite herbs to whip up a delicious sauce to go with your freshly made pasta. No pasta indulgence is complete without a glass of wine. Picture: Pexels/Vovkapanda Don’t forget the wine