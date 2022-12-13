5 disgusting food trends that we hope won't repeat themselves in 2023

Every year brings us a new round of popular food trends. Some are so delicious that we cannot believe it took this long to begin enjoying them, but others are, well, not so great. Some of the year's biggest food trends were TikTok- and Instagram-famous dishes that were nothing more than aesthetically pleasing, health foods that missed the mark, and diets and snacks that just went a little bit too far. All we can say is that we hope they don't follow us into 2023. Rainbow coloured food. Picture: Pexels/Katie Rainbow Rainbow-coloured food

Story continues below Advertisement

Rainbow food looks cool, but it does not taste like anything. The only purpose of rainbow food is that it is visually appealing. Dessert sprinkled with powdered sugar on a countertop. Picture: Pexels/Haier Jiang Anything served on a countertop If the ingredients for a dish are mixed by hand directly on the surface of a countertop, with the intention of everyone digging in family style, do yourself a favour and skip the recipe. Food served on a countertop looks unappetising and raises questions about hygien.

Rolled ice cream. Picture: Pexels/Lloyd Mitchel Guanzon Rolled ice cream The concept of rolling ice cream seems like a lot of work with no real benefits when compared to having regular scoops of the stuff. Like a cherry on top, eggs have made it to the top of almost every fast food. Picture: Pexels/Anna Tukhfatullina Eggs on top

Story continues below Advertisement

Like a cherry on top, eggs have made it to the top of almost every fast food. From traditional ramen to sandwiches and platters, adding a fried egg or hard-boiled egg has turned out to be an easy and cost-effective fad for food creators. But is it not too much? Deep fried arancini balls. Picture: Pexels/Max Avans Deep-fried everything Food is getting crazier day by day. South African food trends have taken big decisions about deep frying everything. We mean everything! From pizzas and ice creams to all sorts of desserts, frying is taken way more seriously now and we think it should stop.

Story continues below Advertisement