5 foods to avoid on a Valentine’s Day date

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and, as you prepare to be showered with love and do the same for your someone special, there are some things you should be careful of, and one of those is food. New love and certain types of food don’t always mix, especially on a date. Although many people celebrate days like Valentine’s Day with a delicious meal, one has to be strategic about the choice of dish.

Story continues below Advertisement

There are certain foods that are best to avoid if you want to enjoy your Valentine’s Day date with your beloved. Corn can be a delicious side dish come mealtime, but they are one of the most difficult foods to eat without messing. Picture: Pexels/Cats Coming Corn on the cob Corn can be a delicious side dish come mealtime but it is one of the most difficult foods to eat without messing. Butter dripping down your chin may not be the most attractive sight on your date, and you don’t want to be left picking kernels from between your teeth once you’re done.

Avoid spicy food. Picture: Pexels/Rockerzzz Spicy food Save the heat for the bedroom. A sweat session caused by spicy food is guaranteed to be awkward, especially when your make-up starts to melt. Garlic, an obvious food to avoid, can ruin more than just your breath. Picture: Pexels/Skitterphoto Garlic

Story continues below Advertisement

Garlic, an obvious food to avoid, can ruin more than just your breath. It is absorbed into the bloodstream. As a result, it emits a scent from pores too. Garlic is really good for us and shouldn’t be eliminated from the diet but when an important date or event is approaching, it may be best to steer clear of it for a while. Save this dish when dining out with friends or when you are having a casual dinner at home. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Spaghetti As a woman, you should just skip this Italian dish as the sauce can splash on your clothes, unless, of course, you are a pro at eating it. Save this dish for dining out with friends or when you are having a casual dinner at home.

Story continues below Advertisement