5 foods to eat when you have a sore throat

During the chillier months, it's easy to get a case of the common cold.
Earlier this week, I found myself catching another winter cold in a space of two weeks. What was different this time around was an unbearably painful sore throat.
While it can be an uncomfortable and irritating side effect of a winter bug, what you eat can also affect how your throat feels.
Here’s a list of foods that can help ease a sore throat – they worked for me!
Salt and warm water
Gargling salt mixed with warm water is great for healing a sore throat and is a remedy that has been used for decades. It also helps clear a stuffy nose.
Scrambled eggs
When you are unwell, your body needs protein and enough vitamin B to heal itself. Scrambled eggs are one of the easiest ways to get your daily requirement, while being soft and easy on the throat.
Herbs
Crush fresh sage or thyme, put into a cup, and pour in almost-boiling water. Allow to cool, and then gargle the infusion. Sage is anti-inflammatory and eases soreness.
Yoghurt
The cool, soft texture of yoghurt makes it easy to eat while its high levels of protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats make it a nutritious option for those having trouble working up an appetite.
Honey, garlic, ginger, and lemon
Mixing ground garlic and ginger with honey and lemon in warm water can help clear your sore throat within hours.
Garlic, lemon and ginger help destroy the bacteria that causes a sore throat, while honey, being a universal healing agent, will rebuild the layer of your throat that has been damaged.
The concoction is also good for many other mouth, throat, and stomach issues.
Read the latest IOL Food DigiMag here.