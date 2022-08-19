5 foods to eat when you have a sore throat

During the chillier months, it's easy to get a case of the common cold. Earlier this week, I found myself catching another winter cold in a space of two weeks. What was different this time around was an unbearably painful sore throat.

While it can be an uncomfortable and irritating side effect of a winter bug, what you eat can also affect how your throat feels. Here’s a list of foods that can help ease a sore throat – they worked for me! Gargling salt in warm water helps ease a sore throat. Picture: Pexels Salt and warm water

Gargling salt mixed with warm water is great for healing a sore throat and is a remedy that has been used for decades. It also helps clear a stuffy nose. Scrambled eggs are one of the easiest ways to get in your daily requirement, while being soft and easy on the throat. Picture: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto Scrambled eggs When you are unwell, your body needs protein and enough vitamin B to heal itself. Scrambled eggs are one of the easiest ways to get your daily requirement, while being soft and easy on the throat.

Crush fresh sage or thyme, put into a cup, and pour in almost-boiling water, allow to cool, and then gargle the infusion. Picture: Pexels/Nadi Lindsay Herbs Crush fresh sage or thyme, put into a cup, and pour in almost-boiling water. Allow to cool, and then gargle the infusion. Sage is anti-inflammatory and eases soreness. Yoghurt makes it easy to eat while its high levels of protein. Picture: Pexels/Elif Tekkaya Yoghurt

The cool, soft texture of yoghurt makes it easy to eat while its high levels of protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats make it a nutritious option for those having trouble working up an appetite. Mixing ground garlic and ginger with honey and lemon all in warm water can be of great help to clear your sore throat in a matter of hours. Picture: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich Honey, garlic, ginger, and lemon Mixing ground garlic and ginger with honey and lemon in warm water can help clear your sore throat within hours.

