5 hacks for freezing and preserving dairy products

Rediscover Dairy shares fantastic hacks on how to easily store dairy in the freezer during the lockdown. In a statement by the team, they say that dairy is such an integral part of our family’s healthy eating and that we don’t want lockdown to compromise our daily enjoyment of these nutritious and versatile products. They also note that dairy in our diets has so much to offer as a unique high-quality protein source with a wide profile of essential micro-nutrients. Preserving food like leftovers and excess ingredients in the freezer is a great way to make the most of the food you buy. Picture: Supplied Milk Yes, fresh milk can be frozen. Make sure that there is some space in your airtight container as milk expands when it freezes. Buying fresh milk in one-litre plastic bags is a great solution if you are going to freeze as they are space-savers. Don’t worry if sometimes the milk separates slightly after defrosting; give it a good shake, it is still safe to consume. Freeze fresh milk in ice-cube trays for delicious homemade ice coffees and ice teas. Goat’s milk also freezes well. Defrost milk in the fridge overnight or in a water bath. Fresh cream

The same applies to fresh cream and sour cream. Freeze it on the day of purchase so that you have it on hand for the lockdown weeks ahead. You can still enjoy your favourite creamy pasta sauces and desserts; dishes such as chicken a la king and beef stroganoff or toppings for baked potatoes, burritos, enchiladas, and tacos.

Butter

Butter has a naturally long life in the fridge, but many South Africans find they are doing extra baking during the lockdown. Stock up on a few extra kinds of butter, especially if they are available at a good price, and slip them into spaces in your freezer. Frozen butter can be grated when required in small amounts.

Cheese

Cheeses also freeze well. For easy use, you may want to grate hard cheeses and store small amounts in separate freezer bags for up to three months. Some varieties may crumble a bit after defrosting but they are perfectly safe to eat and easy to use in sauces, baked goods or on sandwiches.

Yoghurt

You don’t have to buy frozen yoghurt at specialty stores. Pop a six-pack of your kids’ favourite yoghurts in the freezer for healthy lockdown snacks. Push a teaspoon through the foil lid of the yoghurt containers and place it in the freezer until completely frozen. Serve as an ice lolly. You can also involve the whole family in creating your frozen yoghurt delights by using your airtight containers or lolly moulds; adding cut-up fresh or dried fruit, fruit purees or pulp; nuts, seeds or granola; chocolate chips, pieces or sauces.



