5 healthy comfort foods to get you through flu season

In the midst of the autumn and winter seasons, we tend to crave hearty, comforting meals to make it through the cold and dark periods. While the best thing you can do to prevent illness is to stay warm and get your flu shot, some foods can help to boost your health and immunity.

The five immune-boosting foods we have listed below can help strengthen your body's natural defence system. Citrus fruit Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons and clementines are rich in vitamin C, which your T-cells need to function properly. Unlike powdered vitamin C drinks, these fruits are also rich in phytonutrients that work as strong antioxidants to fight off harmful bacteria.

Even if you supplement your diet with vitamin C capsules, eating citrus fruits during the cold seasons should still be a top priority.

Spices and spicy foods According to health experts, spices promote sweating and are often used to help break a fever. You may also be able to unclog your stuffy nose by generously spicing up some dishes. Experts reveal that each of these condiments can shrink the blood vessels in your nose and throat to temporarily relieve congestion. You should aim for as much of the spicy hot stuff as you can comfortably stand.

Hot tea Hot tea can also help clear your sinuses and keep you hydrated. Varieties of tea have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can support your immune system while you are sick. You can choose a tea formulated for a cough or cold, or a traditional black or green tea if you prefer. Sweet potato

While sweet potatoes may not be considered a traditional cold-fighting food, they are a great source of vitamin A, which plays a key role in maintaining the health of your mucosal surfaces. that includes the inside of your nose and your gastrointestinal tract as well as your skin. You might not think of your skin as part of your immune system but it keeps infections from entering your body. It is your first line of defence. Honey