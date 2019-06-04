Sipping certain types of tea infused with calming properties before bed can help you achieve a good night’s rest. Picture: Supplied

If you are battling to sleep, you may be wondering how you can make yourself nod off. Sipping certain types of tea infused with calming properties before bed can help you achieve a good night’s rest - and fall asleep faster.

Jessica Bonin of Lady Bonin's Tea Parlour says the following sleep aids are all herbal infusions drunk with hot water, they are not considered tea as tea refers to the Camellia sinensis plant and anything that is not part of that plant is technically not tea.

Chamomile is commonly used as a sleeping aid. Supplied

Chamomile

A daisy-like flower, has been used for years as a natural sleep aid, its properties treat anxiety, stress, insomnia and inflammation. It can even be considered as a mild tranquilizer and sleep inducer due to the antioxidant Apigenin. Chamomile also improves the overall quality of sleep, meaning you wake up feeling refreshed and rested.

Valerian Root

This is an ancient herb used for centuries to treat insomnia, headaches, nervousness and sleep issues. It was used during World War II to relieve stress and anxiety caused by air raids. It is believed that Valerian increases Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) which is a neurotransmitter that increases sleepiness when produced in abundance. Valerian also improves sleep quality, meaning no morning drowsiness as is experienced by people who use sleeping tablets.

Lemon Balm is a digestive aid and helps to treat anxiety. Supplied

Lemon Balm

This has been used throughout Europe for centuries as a digestive aid as well as treating anxiety and nervousness. When quantities are increased, it becomes an excellent sleep aid which also improves the quality of sleep. It is often combined with Valerian Root to increase its sleep effectiveness.

Lavender

With its aromatic and soothing scent it is best known for its calming or sleep inducing effects. Research has now shown that lavender can significantly improve sleep quality. Over and above improving sleep quality, lavender can also help reduce anxiety. In ancient times, Greeks and Romans would often add lavender to their baths, and breathe in the calming fragrance.

Passion Flower is used as a mild sedative. Supplied

Passion Flower

This is a powerful nerve tonic that acts as a gentle anti-anxiety and mild sedative that can be used to induce a good night's sleep. Like Valerian Root, it increases the production of GABA which relieves anxiety and insomnia. Passion Flower is also a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. It should not be drunk by pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Bonin added that it was always good to consult your doctor before consuming herbal remedies to ensure there were no side effects, and it’s safe.