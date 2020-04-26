5 herbs and spices that can help you stay healthy

If you want to stay fit or are trying to lose weight, your daily diet need not be tasteless or dull.

You can and should spice up your food with spices and herbs because they are actually good for you. According to health experts, spices are nutrient-rich and can help you shed the kilos.

Health expert, Maria Ascencao says that herbs and spices help make food tastier without adding more salt and that they also support good health by helping counter inflammation, controlling blood sugar levels, and boosting immunity.

Here are Maria's tips on the herbs and spices you need to include in your diet to lose weight and stay fit.

Ginger. Picture: Supplied

Ginger

Loaded with nutrients and bioactive compounds that have powerful benefits for your body and the brain, ginger contains gingerol, a potent substance with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies show that it helps aid digestion, reduce nausea, reduce menstrual pain and fight infections, the flu, and the common cold.

Cinnamon. Picture: Supplied

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is high in the compound cinnamaldehyde which scientists believe has powerful health benefits. Studies show that cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that protect the body from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. It also helps fight infections and disease, and repair tissue damage.

Turmeric. Picture: Supplied

Turmeric

Best known for use in Indian cuisine, turmeric is one of the most effective nutritional supplements available. The active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has powerful anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that have proven to help fight chronic inflammation, heart disease, depression, Alzheimer's, arthritis, and even ageing.

Garlic. Picture: Supplied

Garlic

Popular for cooking, garlic was used throughout ancient history for its health benefits and was even used in ancient Greece to help Olympic athletes improve their physical performance. It has great anti-inflammatory properties and is found to help increase blood flow, circulation, and heart health. Garlic contains a range of nutrients such as manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C, selenium, fibre, calcium, copper, potassium, phosphorus and iron and is a key ingredient in the Mediterranean diet, recommended by experts.

Cayenne pepper. Picture: Supplied

Cayenne

Cayenne is a type of chili pepper found in Southwestern American cuisine, as well as Mexican, Creole, and Cajun dishes. It is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients which are beneficial for your health and contains an ingredient called capsaicin which is thought to provide its health benefits.



