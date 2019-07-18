What would the kitchen of your dreams look like if money were no object? Picture from Instagram

Whether your design style is contemporary, modern or traditional, you can create a luxury kitchen from an endless list of possibilities. Be selective when deciding on the must-haves for this high profile room. Make a list and make 10 of them high priority. These are the ones you want to start with.

Drawer dishwashers. Picture from Instagram

1. Drawer dishwashers

This luxury appliance has major pluses like ease of use. Not only can you use multiple drawers, you can let the dishwasher drawers serve as storage for clean dishes.

Refrigerated drawers. Picture from Instagram

2. Refrigerated drawers

Another great appliance is the drawer refrigerator. You can use these to augment your cold food storage capacity. You can even place one at child height for storing juice, soda, and after-school treats.

Warming drawers. Picture from Instagram

3. Warming drawers

A warming drawer is an item you'll love having. If you have to put dinner on hold, this drawer will prove a lifesaver. If you're preparing a large dinner, you can keep food warm by setting the thermostat.

Beverage station. Picture from Instagram

4. Beverage station

There can never be enough said about the convenience of a beverage station to accommodate adults and children. The beverage station can include as many beverages as you wish.

Rollout shelves and racks. Picture from Instagram

5. Roll-out shelves and racks

Forget stooping down and digging through unlit cabinets in search of a pot or pot lid. Investing in the luxury convenience of roll-out shelving systems for all of your under the counter cabinets is a must. These can be customized to fit pots and pans of different sizes.



