5 perishable foods that spoil quickly

If you are someone who cooks often, you would know that there are actually many foods that spoil real quickly if left at room temperature for a long period of time. Even if they are being kept in the fridge, there are still some foods that spoil within a week or as soon as a day.

Make sure to properly store these foods if you have them at home. Mushrooms It does not matter whether you are buying them fresh or they are from a can, mushrooms will not last more than ten days; sliced mushrooms usually only last five days.

To optimize freshness, store your mushrooms in a cool, dry place and in a paper bag. Food experts advise that it is important not to keep mushrooms in a plastic bag because they will trap moisture and cause them to mildew. Bananas Bananas also spoil fast once they are ripe. It is not recommended to place bananas in the refrigerator or in a bowl with other fruits.

They produce ethylene gas, which will cause most other fruits and vegetables in their vicinity to ripen more quickly. Bread Unless it is the supermarket variety that's loaded with preservatives, bread is extremely perishable. Mold spores form quickly on it, especially once it's been cut into, and particularly in humid climates.

Shredded cheese When properly refrigerated, many kinds of cheese can last upwards of two weeks in your refrigerator and not grow any mould. Shredded cheese, though, will develop mould at a much faster rate because of the added exposed surface area. Keeping the grated cheese in a sealed container is a good start, but, according to Test Kitchen, the best way to prevent it from growing mould is to only grate as much cheese as you need for a specific recipe.

Tomatoes Tomatoes love the heat but hate the cold. Health and wellness expert Zelana Montminy says putting tomatoes in the fridge can quickly cause them to become soft and mealy. Instead, leave them on the counter and enjoy them when they're ripe. What’s spoiling your food?