5 quick and easy meals for when you don't feel like cooking

Most of us have experienced those evenings when you simply do not have the time or energy to whip up a gourmet meal. And on those nights, you have likely resorted to eating a protein bar and a handful of potato chips.

But I'm here to tell you, this doesn't have to happen. This week, save on takeout money with one of these quick meals. You can throw these together in less than 15 minutes with ingredients you may already have sitting in the pantry. Sandwiches are perfect meals to make when you don’t want to cook. Picture: Pexels/Suzy Hazelwood Sandwiches

Sandwiches are perfect for those days when you don’t want to cook because anyone over the age of six can make a sandwich. Make sandwich night a weekly thing in your house. It’s quick, and it’s something the whole family will actually eat. Packets of steamed brown rice (or leftover cooked rice from the freezer) are a perfect base for another quick-cook and tasty meal. Picture: Pexels/Kegan Evans Quick fried rice Steamed brown rice (or leftover cooked rice from the freezer) makes a perfect base for a quick and easy meal: fried rice. Make use of your frozen veggie supply and round up any leftover bits from the fridge, too. Get a pan nice and hot, add everything but the rice and cook for a few minutes. Add the rice, along with seasoning such as soy or chilli sauce. Toss it all together for a few minutes. Serve topped with nuts, seeds, and herbs of your choice.

Scrambled eggs are another great option for breakfast. Picture: Pexels/Mizuno K Scrambled eggs To make this delicious and super quick breakfast, just grab eggs and add in whatever you happen to have lying around – cheese, veggies, meat, whatever! Serve with your choice of bread. Pasta salad. Picture: Pexels/Kaboompics.com Pasta salad

Boil some pasta. Rinse and drain. Mix in some diced tomato, cucumber, olives, and avocado (or whatever you want). Add some shredded cheese. If you have leftover grilled chicken, this is another good meal to use it in. Finish it off with a little Italian dressing. Stir-fry. Picture: Pexels/Kleine Beyers Stir-fry Stir-fry can be a quick, one-pan meal. Use a bag of frozen veggies and a microwaveable pack of rice to make it even easier. You can make chicken stir-fry using a leftover rotisserie or precooked, sliced chicken.