5 reasons why bananas are the ultimate grab-and-go snack

Health gurus have always had a love-hate relationship with banana. Some warn people against eating too many while others say they are good for you. It can be pretty confusing. Bananas are high in sugar and some people (e.g, diabetics) have to be careful when eating it. We were curious to find out what really happens when you have two bananas a day and the outcome is pretty good! These positive things happen. You get more energy The carbohydrates in bananas will provide with you with more energy because the energy is gradually absorbed over time. In addition, snacks sweetened with granulated sugar can give you an initial burst of energy, but it quickly wears off.

Your muscles won’t cramp as often

Ever woken up with muscle cramps in the middle of the night? You can try to stop this by eating some bananas. They produce high levels of potassium, which ensures that your muscles do not contract as quickly.

You’ll suffer less from heartburn

If eaten at the beginning of your heartburn, a banana could provide instant relief by neutralizing the stomach acid.

It counteracts anaemia

That can be remedied by eating bananas. Bananas are high in iron and promote an increase in red blood cells.

You’ll have improved bowel movements

Do you find it difficult to do number two? Then have a banana. Because bananas are rich in fibre, eating them regularly will make it easier to go to the loo.

Recipe

You can have a tasty and simple breakfast by simply trying to make these pancakes.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

2 eggs

1 banana

Instructions:

Firstly you will mash the banana in a bowl. Then add the egg and stir using a whisk until both the ingredients are mixed all together.

Add some cinnamon and stir again.

Heat a frying pan, non-stick, on medium heat. Continue by scooping half of the batter into your pan and cook until the top is dry. Turn over the pancake, and cook for another 1 minute. Continue to do the same for the rest of the batter.

Enjoy!