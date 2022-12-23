5 reasons why gammon is always a great choice for Christmas lunch

Traditionally served on Boxing Day, glistening gammon is a Christmas classic.
Gammon is a slice of pork cut from the hind leg of a pig which is then cured.
The curing process is a preservation method that keeps the meat flavourful and allows it to retain its colour.
The curing method also gives the meat a lengthy shelf-life of five to seven days so retailers and restaurants can stock up to ensure customers can buy wholesome gammon for the festive season.
SPAR shares five reasons why gammon remains a firm Christmas favourite.
Can be served hot or cold
The great thing about gammon is that it is equally delicious served hot or cold.
It is a versatile option
Gammon is versatile so should there be any leftovers, you’re covered for Boxing Day too. Leftover gammon could easily be used in breakfast quiche, salad, pasta, or stir-fry.
It is hearty and lower in saturated fat
Interestingly to note for the health-conscious, beef and lamb contain more saturated fat than pork. Most of the fat in pork is healthy mono-saturated fat with small, but higher levels of polyunsaturated fats when compared to other red meats.
This means pork, including gammon, offers a more favourable fat content than most other red meats. Additionally, gammon is an excellent source of vitamin B and minerals and is rich in protein which makes it a healthier choice without having to compromise on deliciousness.
It is great value for the money
Pork is traditionally cheaper than lamb or beef.
It is simple to serve and enjoy
While cooking gammon from scratch and serving it with all the trimmings might appeal to the Christmas traditionalists out there, in the midst of a South African summer, this is definitely not for everyone.