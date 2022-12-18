5 reasons why the air fryer stole the show as the kitchen appliance of 2022

The air fryer is one of the most popular cooking appliances on the market today. These countertop convection ovens are capable of rapidly cooking and “frying” food with much less oil than a deep fryer or even a typical oven.

They have seen a boom in sales as people are more invested in quality cooking than ever, while being mindful of their health. So why is everyone obsessed? The single most important factor for most people buying an air fryer is the prospect of healthier cooking. Picture: Supplied Healthier cooking The single most important factor for most people buying an air fryer is the prospect of healthier cooking. With very little oil used in the cooking process, this is the perfect way to replace deep-fried foods that aren’t very healthy with a healthier alternative. You do still need to spray fried foods with a bit of oil so they can get evenly crispy while cooking, but the amount of oil you use is substantially less.

Faster Because of the way that they work, air fryers cook much faster than most of the traditional alternative methods. The intense heat generated is kept inside the fryer and constantly circulated, making the cooking process speedy. Weight loss potential

If your goal is to lose weight, you can do so by slowly making changes in your eating and cooking habits. Research shows that cooking your food with an air fryer (versus a deep fryer) can be healthier, thus potentially reducing your caloric intake and contributing to weight loss. Considering that fried food can factor into obesity, weight loss potential is among the most compelling air fryer benefits. When it comes to an air fryer, most models on the market have dishwasher-safe components. Picture: Supplied Less messy than deep fryers While nothing quite compares to the delicious, luscious richness of perfectly deep-fried food, sometimes the mess and clean-up that comes with using a deep fryer are just not worth the hassle. With a deep fryer, you are constantly having to discard and replace the fryer oil, which can be a messy and unpleasant process. When it comes to an air fryer, most models on the market have dishwasher-safe components.

