5 rosé wines to sip on International Rosé Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rosé is fun and perfect to share with family or friends. But it is also seriously good wine. That said, there is never an excuse to pop a bottle of your favourite rosé. Friday just happens to be International Rosé Day, so get your glasses ready. The day is the brainchild of wine maker, Valérie Rousselle, who decided in 2018 that the world needs to celebrate the beauty of Rosé. Rousselle, who owns Châteaux Roubine and Sainte Béatrice in Provence and is the chairperson of the Organisation International du Rosé, has always been a fan of rosé. The organisation decided that every fourth Friday in June will be International Rosé Day, where fans of the beverage will get to celebrate their favourite pink wine. We have curated a list of wines for you to purchase and toast to International Rosé Day.

Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial. Picture: Supplied

Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial

Moët Rosé is known for its radiant colour, intense fruitiness, and seductive palate. It’s a spontaneous, radiant, romantic expression of the Moët & Chandon style, distinguished by its bright fruitiness, its seductive palate, and its elegant maturity.

Roodeberg Classic Rosé 2019. Picture: Supplied

Roodeberg Classic Rosé 2019

The wine delights with subtle aromas of strawberry, candy floss and raspberry intertwined with hints of rose petals and Turkish delight. The alluring salmon-pink rosé is ideal for relaxed get-togethers and the perfect patio wine when friends pop over. It captures the attention on its own or with dishes meant for sharing such as tapas, salads and sushi.

House of BNG Brut Rosé Methode Cap Classique. Picture: Supplied

House of BNG Brut Rosé Methode Cap Classique

The rose captivates with its delicate pale pink colour and intoxicating red fruit aromas which further delight the palate with hints of strawberry, raspberry and cherry flavours. Indulgent enjoyed on its own or with an eclectic range of delicious dishes, like smoked salmon salads, brie and prosciutto pizza or creamy choux éclairs for a sweet indulgence.

The Perlé de Jean Pinot Grigio 2018. Picture: Supplied

The Perlé de Jean Pinot Grigio 2018

With alcohol content of only 12% the wine boasts a beautiful, elegant and romantic pale rose petal colour with a bright hue.

It pairs well with pork chops and grilled peaches, summer salads, sushi, grilled vegetables and fresh berries. It has enticingly fresh notes of raspberries, strawberries, red currant, ripe citrus and melon with a gentle lemon undertone.

Ruinart Rosé. Picture: Supplied

Ruinart Rosé

Known as the champagne for wine lovers, Ruinart was one of the very first rosé champagnes to make its appearance, dating back to the 18th century.

Expect a delicate yet sophisticated rosé with an intense aromatic profile, perfect to compliment that delicious dinner you’ve lovingly prepared.



