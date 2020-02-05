I am obsessed with avocados. I love avocado toast, sushi with avocado, and I could go on and on, to be honest. If you're like me, you get it. Some might say we have a little bit of a problem, but don't listen to them.

With the month of love here, the South African Avocado Growers’ Association shares five signs that you didn't choose the avocado life but the avocado life chose you.

You’re addicted

Love changes your brain, with heightened neural activity in dopamine-rich areas of the brain leaving you feeling euphoric and slightly obsessive. The addiction you feel for an actual person is nothing compared to what you feel when you have found the perfect avocado.

That beautiful green skin, that velvety smooth texture, and that melt-in-your-mouth creaminess and buttery flavour that gets your pulse racing. Now you know why the Aztecs claimed avocados as aphrodisiacs.

You celebrate their successes

It’s true, when the love bug bites, you don’t care if the object of your affection is better than you at something. You celebrate their wins with pride, even if you have failed.

This is the same pride that wells up inside you when you walk into an esteemed eatery and find avocado on the menu. Not just a little saucy something on the side, but complete dishes prepared by professional chefs who too have been seduced by the virtues of the avocado.

You miss them when you’re apart

How much you miss someone when they’re away from you is an actual indication of just how much you care for them, and how entwined your lives have become.

Having to live a few months of the year without your beloved avocados – when local avocados are not in season and therefore not as readily available – is absolute torture. Luckily from March to October, you can eat South African avocados to your heart’s desire.

You are a different person

When falling in love, your whole sense of self changes. You take on new characteristics and, science shows, become a different person to the one you were before you fell in love. Committing to a deep relationship with avocados brings about subtle changes in your body.

Aside from the blush of pleasure you feel every time you eat one, avocados are a source of potassium, and their high monounsaturated fat content helps to reduce blood cholesterol levels and lower the risk for heart disease (when used to replace saturated and trans fats).

You get a little jealous

When hopelessly in love, a certain amount of jealousy can be healthy. Evolutionarily speaking, jealousy helps alert you to potential threats to the relationship.

When it comes to your relationship with avocados, this will probably see you making a beeline for the salad at the family braai to steal the avocado off the top before anyone else can take it, and other equally self-serving behaviours.