Eating is one of life's greatest pleasures. However, committing to a healthy diet is not the easiest thing to do. Speaking to health expert, Vanessa Ascencao about things almost everyone gets wrong about healthy eating, below is what she said.

Focusing on calories rather than nutrients

The body needs nutrients not calories. Some of the most nutrient dense foods are high in calories. Not eating enough calories may trigger the body's starvation mechanism and, by counting calorie,s you may miss out on high quality foods, rich in nutrients and essential for effective body function.

Eat a healthy, balanced diet, filled with whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, healthy fats and organic free-range protein. These are nourishing for the body and will help you achieve optimal overall health.

Fats are bad for your health

Eat lots of healthy fats such as raw nuts and seeds, avocados, pure olive oil, and oily fish which are all good for your health and may help lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

In addition, choose a potent food supplement made from a sustainable source of the highest quality, wild-caught certified fish oils from Alaska and free from GMO, mercury, pollutants, hormones and antibiotics which are sometimes found in modern fish farming.

Complex carbs, such as carrots, are good for you. Picture: Pexels

All carbs are the enemy

Complex carbs are good for you. These include fruits, vegetables, beans, quinoa and oats. These are beneficial for good health because they get absorbed slowly into our systems, avoiding spikes in blood sugar levels. Limit your intake of refined carbs such as white bread, white rice and pasta.

I don’t need to exercise to be healthy

South Africa has among the highest rates in the world of chronic disease and obesity due, largely, to deteriorating lifestyles, low levels of physical activity, smoking and diets characterised by processed and sugary foods.

Studies show that SA women had the highest incidence of obesity in sub-Saharan Africa at 42%. In conjunction with a healthy, balanced diet, daily exercise and physical activity is vital. Walk, jog, hike, work out at the gym or play at home with the kids for at least 30 minutes a day, every day.

Stress won’t affect my weight

Stress can have a direct impact on weight and may lead to unhealthy eating patterns.

Levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, may rise when one is stressed or anxious, which may result in overeating. Increased levels of the hormone leads to higher insulin levels, causing blood sugar levels to drop and increasing cravings for sugary and fatty foods. Manage stress by relaxing, meditating or consulting a health professional.

