5 tips for cooking Christmas dinner for one

As the pandemic continues, it should come as no surprise that for most people, Christmas will look different this year. If you are one of those who will be home alone this Christmas, the good news is it is easy to create a holiday meal for one – and you get to keep all of the leftovers. Here’s how you can go about it.

Make some dishes the day before. Whether you are cooking for many or just yourself, most chefs agree that it is useful to spread out the cooking, so you are not overwhelmed on the day of. While it may just be you this Christmas, that does not mean you should spend the entire day cooking.

Don’t be afraid to cheat. While in these modern days, where we are bombarded with cookery shows, Instagram food bloggers, and crafters making everything from scratch, everything can seem overwhelming. However, the shops sell pre-prepared vegetables for a reason. And while undoubtedly making your own gravy can feel like an achievement, there is nothing wrong with buying pre-peeled vegetables. Add your own touch to ready-bought ingredients.

There is a reason shops sell Christmas puddings and ready-made hams – so you can buy them at the last minute and then add your own touch. For example, buy individual Christmas puddings but make a wickedly indulgent boozy custard, or grab a good-quality cooked ham, and choose an easy glaze recipe to make it special. Forget the turkey. It is not practical unless you decide to buy a small crown roast or a portion such as a leg – even then, I guarantee you will be eating turkey for the next four days. Last week, we reported on equally delicious turkey alternatives for Christmas dinner that people can try. You can, too.