Just because you are having summer fun, does not mean you should not make healthy eating choices.

What makes summer one of the most amazing times of the year is that fresh and delicious produce abounds.

We spoke to Paul Thinus Prinsloo who is Chef de Partie at The Restaurant at Waterkloof in Cape Town and whose also the S Pellegrino Young Chef Africa and Middle East 2019 about tips for healthy eating this summer and this is what he said.



Eat fruit. Picture: Pexels

Eat fruit

Nutritionists recommend that one should eat at least five different fruits a day. Because fruits are high in vitamins, they are essential for everyday functioning.

Cut down on saturated fats

Too much saturated fat can cause high cholesterol and heart disease. You should not consume more than 20g of saturated fat per day.

Eat fish. Picture: Pexels

Eat fish

Oily fish is very healthy because they are high in Omega3, which helps prevent heart disease and stimulates the brain. You should eat at least 1 - 2 x 180g portions a week.

Less sodium