It’s back-to-school and you might be wondering what to pack for your kid's lunch box?

For those of you who need tips on packing healthy school lunches, we have five simple tips to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone.

What is great about healthy lunchboxes full of fresh food is that it gives your child the energy to concentrate, learn and play all day.

According to a culinary nutrition expert and dietitian, Jessica Levinson packing a healthy and delicious school lunch for the kids does not have to be a chore.

Below are tips by Levinson on how you can go about packing healthy lunchboxes.

Nutrition

It goes without saying that what kids eat for lunch is just as crucial as everything else. Lunch needs to provide kids with energy that will get them through the rest of their classes and beyond.

Taste

What good is nutritious food if kids won’t eat it?! Keep lunch flavorful by providing in-season ripe fruit, roasted vegetables if your kids won’t eat raw (roasting brings out the sweetness), cooked meats and grains made with herbs and spices, and flavored yogurts or milk if the kids don’t like plain

Convenience

Most lunch periods aren’t too long, so lunch can’t be a 5-course meal. Keep it on the simpler side by including some pre-packaged products like individual containers of yoghurt, applesauce, hummus, and string cheese.

Food safety

Hot lunch needs to stay hot and cold food cold from the time kids get on the bus in the morning until they get to the cafeteria. To keep lunch safe, keep cold food in the refrigerator until right before the kids run out the door.

Food quality

In addition to food safety, you want to think about how your packed lunch will hold up until lunchtime. Try packing each component of a sandwich separately and have kids assemble it at lunchtime.