Make your food photos more visually delicious. Picture by Geschutzt Kai Stiepel

For me, food photography is arguably one of the most challenging types of photography out there. What I have learnt is its more than just snapping what’s on my plate, but rather there are certain rules that you need to follow which makes it all very difficult.

We spoke to food photographer, Sam Wilkinson to share with us tips on taking great food photographs.

Surface

Choose a great surface to shoot on. Non-reflective surfaces with texture work best. Check for straight lines and clear the background of unnecessary things to keep it clean.

Lighting

Backlight or sidelight the food and use soft natural lighting like window light. Not direct sunbeams, these are too harsh. For example the window should be in the shade and behind or on the side of the dish so that the light comes from behind or the side. Turn the food until the light falls on the best-looking part of the dish.

Angle

Find the best angle that highlights the main part of the dish. Not all food looks its best from the top.

Fresh produce

Use fresh produce where possible, it always photographs better, especially the garnishes like herbs etc.

Keep it simple

Keep things simple - over complicating things confuses the eye. Less is definitely more when it comes to great food photos.



