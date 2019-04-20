Breakfast is more than just another meal, it is the kick starter to your day, it's also a great way to give the body the refueling it needs.
Sometimes you might need to fuel up for a big day in the office or a busy day at the mall and you will need that on-the-go morning meal that will keep you satisfied until lunch.
We spoke to the owner and chef of D’Urban Co, Khutso Masethe and Bianca Harper of Valeo Whole Foods on how you can do the perfect takeaway breakfast.
Here are some tips for the perfect take-away breakfast.
Bianca Harper
- If you are a fan of smoothies for mornings on the run, make that a routine go even faster when you prepare all your ingredients in a zip lock bag and pop it in the freezer. I like to do this on the weekends when I have more time, so I have them at the ready for the week to come. When you are ready to make your smoothie, place the contents into a blender with your desired liquid and blend, so quick and easy.
- Breakfast pots are simple, and beautiful to look at. They also last about three days in the fridge. Simply take a glass jar and add your yoghurt of choice or chia seeds soaked in coconut milk at the bottom. Chop up some seasonal fruit and layer it over the yoghurt or chia pudding. Top it all off with your favourite granola, seal the lid, pop it in the fridge and you are ready to go.
- A healthy and quick breakfast bar is one of the easiest things you can grab and eat on the go. You can make them in bulk and store for a week in an airtight container. I usually pair this with a pea protein shake with almond milk to get an all-round meal.
Khutso Masethe
- Part of eating wise is eat mindfully and eat sitting down. When you eat on the go, you tend not to remember that you are eating. It is almost as if you rationalise to yourself "the calories don't count when you eat standing". But, as you know, calories do count regardless of whether you eat them standing or sitting. Better to sit down and enjoy a bowl of whole grain cereal than to eat a "healthy sounding" energy bar on the run.
- Along with sitting down and enjoying your breakfast comes eating slowly. When you eat slowly, you tend to pay attention to what you are eating, and you eat less. Eating slowly also allows your body to register a feeling of satiation and fullness. If you are in a rush, if you can, instead of wolfing down breakfast at home, bring a portable breakfast along with you and enjoy it when you get to work. You do not need to eat breakfast as soon as you get up. You can prolong your breakfast eat times after waking up.