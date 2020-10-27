5 tips on how to prepare food that will improve your intimate physiology

People have looked for ways to improve their sexual experience for thousands of years, including trying to discover the best foods for sex. We talk about aphrodisiac foods like oysters, pomegranates and chocolate because we believe they get us in the mood. Licensed acupuncturist Christine DeLozier says that if you want to nourish great sex, she’s afraid it’s not with pizza and booze. “Food for great sex helps our nerves fire strong, rapid signals to and from the genitals. “It also balances sex hormones and supports arteries in delivering blood. And just so you know, females need ample blood flow for sexual pleasure too,” says DeLozier.

Below are five tips by DeLozier on how to prepare snacks and meals that will improve your intimate physiology.

Save the ding dongs for the bedroom

Lots of research shows that refined sugars, found in things like packaged cupcakes, disrupt sex hormones.

Instead, choose a handful of nuts or a piece of fruit as a snack.

The latest sex toy: cruciferous

Science shows that these vegetables are like “The Rabbit”, eagerly waiting to service our sex organs.

Their nutrients protect and repair damage to nerves to the genitals for increased pleasure. Try broccoli or cauliflower with a squirt of lime and fresh dill.

Pork belly on brioche

Many studies have shown that a high-fat diet slows nerve conduction and impairs blood flow to the genitals, which directly translates to less pleasure for males and females.

Include salad-tossing in your repertoire.

Leaves, like spinach and arugula, are great for sex.

They’re high in minerals like zinc, which help normalise testosterone in males and females.

Their phytonutrients improve the elasticity of blood vessels, for optimal blood flow.

Fill your cakehole

Include potassium-rich foods like mango, banana, or yam every day.

Potassium luxuriates the delicate inner lining of penile and clitoral blood vessels, for better sex.

In fact, research has shown that after eating a high-potassium meal, nitric oxide increases, and arterial function is measurably improved within a couple of hours.