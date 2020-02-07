So, you have decided that you do not want a two-person dinner this Valentine’s Day, but instead, you are throwing a cocktail party for all your friends?

We spoke to Head of Operations Food and Beverage at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Dominique Van Wezop, to give us five tips on how to throw a cocktail party to remember this special day of love, and below is what she said.

Choose a colour theme

When you choose a colour as a theme for your party, the rest of the ideas sort of fall into place. For example, if yellow is the shade, you know that you can add sunflowers, lemons, and more to your decor items.

For Valentine’s Day, red is the obvious choice but think outside the box as well. And ask guests to dress according to the theme - it makes the venue pop when everyone looks in sync.

Valentine’s Day party is a fun way to get all your friends together, buy up way too many red or pink products and have fun. Picture: Supplied

Have a signature drink

The signature drink should ideally be in the colour that you choose and if you have more than one, perhaps theme it around the same base drink, like gin or even wine.

We have three signature Valentine’s cocktails at the hotel this month, and all are made using a different Warwick Estate wine. Perhaps there is a range that you enjoy or even a brand?

Make the food about sharing

Valentine’s is all about love for your partner and each other, so sharing plates would be a fun way to encourage couples and friends to mingle and "break bread" together - it makes the event feel more social.

Set up a photo booth

If you do not have photos, did it even happen? To ensure that everyone has take-away memories from the party, set up a photo booth or photo wall that encourages guests to capture their time there. Most people can’t resist a fun photo opportunity.

The dessert station should be a feature that pops

When everyone thinks of Valentine’s Day, we default to chocolates and sweet treats. It, therefore, should go without saying that the dessert station needs to pop.

Set it up as self-serve and make it look abundant. It does not have to be baked goods - it can be candy hearts, chocolate balls, chocolate fondue with marshmallows or even fruit.