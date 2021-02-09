5 treats you can eat off your partner's body on Valentine’s Day

Eating can be a very sensual experience. Licking, munching, sucking and nibbling are just a few actions we use to consume different foods. From sweet to salty, crunchy to soft and hot to cold, food can be enjoyed in so many different ways. This Valentine try using your partner’s body (clean body of course) as a server. Who wants to be doing dishes on Valentine’s Day anyway!

Lay your partner’s body out on your bed or on a rug on the floor if you want to keep your sheets clean.

Here are five treats to lick, suck or nibble off their body:

Sushi

Let me start with something savoury and perhaps a bit more out of the ordinary. Invite bae into the bedroom with a promise of dinner in bed. Any sushi-lover will love to find their favourite pieces on their favourite parts of your body. Best to stay away from the wasabi though!

Sushi. Picture: Pexels

Honey

It’s sticky and sweet, which makes it the perfect food to lick off a person. Drizzle fine trails to the body parts you want your partner to lick their way to. You might want to add a little bit extra to the final destination if you want them to linger longer.

Honey. Picture: Pexels

Ice cream

Do I really have to say much more? It’s cold, creamy and often a bit decadent. Try to lick it all up before it melts on their steaming hot body.

Ice cream. Picture: Pexels

Whipped cream

Get yourself a can of whipped cream and let your imagination go wild! Using your can like a paintbrush, create edible “undies” like a bra, and use dipping fruits like strawberries to eat it off with. Don’t forget to share.

Whipped cream. Picture: Pexels

Chocolate

You’re probably wondering why I didn’t mention the most decadent - and by far the most sensual - treat right at the top. I’m saving the best for last, of course! We never need an excuse to eat chocolate. Whether it’s dark and rich or white and sweet, chocolate is an aphrodisiac no matter how you eat it. Pour cooled, melted chocolate over your sexy bits and have your lover lick it up. Dip your fingers in it and have them suck it off. You’ll be surprised how erotic such a simple action can be.