5 unhealthy foods to avoid when self-isolating

With the coronavirus pandemic and the various restrictions being put on our daily lives, including so many having to work from home and self-isolate, it is not an easy task to stay healthy and to avoid any weight gain. We spoke to a health expert Maria Ascencao who shared five foods we should avoid during this period. Sugary foods. Picture: Supplied Sugary foods The best thing you can do for your body especially over this time of uncertainty and stress is to avoid foods rich in refined sugar, sugary drinks, and stimulants as these may increase your risk of obesity, increase blood sugar levels, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and increase anxiety and depression. Fast foods

Fast foods, fried and processed foods are often high in saturated fats and could cause weight and heart problems, as well as raised blood pressure, putting you in danger for stroke and heart attacks.

Processed meat. Picture: Supplied

Processed meats

These are high in sodium and unhealthy fats which contribute to arterial stiffening and may put you at risk of developing heart disease or diabetes.

Potato chips or crisps

These are filled with sodium, fat and have no nutritional value because they are highly processed. Try a vegetable alternative such as sweet potato or kale chips or gluten-free crackers.

Fruit flavoured yoghurt. Picture: Supplied

Fruit-flavoured yoghurt

These are filled with sugar and artificial flavouring. A good alternative is Greek yoghurt with fresh fruit. Spend up to thirty minutes every day being quiet.

Ascencao also suggests that people exercise for a minimum of thirty minutes each day, do activities that nourish the body, avoid excessive stress and aim for eight hours of sleep at night, and connect with people in or outside the house by making phone calls.



