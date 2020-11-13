5 ways to create a festive food experience during Covid-19 times

The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to figure out how to make the most out of the festive season while also keeping safe. The coronavirus pandemic will not be over any time soon, so we need to figure out how to have enjoyable experiences with friends and family. While most things have been opened, we can all and should make choices that minimise the risk of infection. Traditional holiday celebrations are a time where we embrace our loved ones, with everyone shaking hands, sharing hugs, kissing hello and enjoying appetisers from shared plates. There is a high possibility of crowding around the television before a buffet dinner which may encourage the spread of the novel coronavirus. You can, however, still have meaningful celebrations this year, even if you change your usual plans. This also applies to food. To make sure that you minimize any risk, you need to be extra careful with how you prepare the food.

We spoke to the general manager of Granny Mouse Country House and Spa in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Sean Granger, who shared five tips on how to create a holiday food experience in the time of Covid-19 at home.

Try to keep food items that you know would move quickly with family and friends.

By doing this, food does not stand around for long periods and you would be assured that all food items would be eaten for the festive meal.

Try to do a hearty Christmas soup and have croutons.

Instead of bread rolls or loaves of bread. Croutons are made before the time, sealed for freshness, and can be scooped into the soup and allows for minimal contact.

Cover meat in the sauce.

If at all possible, try to ensure that pre-meats are rather covered in the sauce that would normally be on the side. This would prevent dry, direct exposure to open air. Just enough to cover the meat to not overcook such. The bulk of the sauce can still be placed on the side per usual for friends and family to use should they require more. Alternatively, meats are to be cut very last minute with minimal exposure. However, doing such would require minimal touch, and slicing gammon or turkey in a rush is not always the best idea at the time.

Create and build your salad station.

All the items are in different bowls and can be covered before serving. This creates various options for a person to create their salad and by using smaller bowls per individual item, salad ingredients will be used quicker than normal large bowls of servings.

Go different this year with desserts and rather home bake or purchase macaroons that can be pre-packed into small parcels with a lovely Christmas wish attached.

It's easily handed out and everyone has their own. Minimal contact and of course much easier on the clean afterwards. Be bold with the favours that your family and friends can remember.