5 ways to keep your cheese fresh

How many times have you found that a block of cheese has gone bad in the fridge? One day it's nice and perfectly fresh, ready to top your dish, and then a few days later, it's covered in mould?

While we know that cheese needs to be refrigerated, not many of us know that the storage conditions can vary depending on the cheese.

So we went to find the answers and got them from The Gourmet Cheese Detective, who has details on how you go about storing different cheeses.

Fresh cheeses like mozzarella should be stored in the sealed plastic containers in which you purchase them. Don't pour out the liquid and turn the cheese each day so all sides remain moist. These soft fresh cheeses will last about seven days. If a fresh cheese begins to smell like old, sour milk - toss it out.

Bloomy-rind cheeses such as Brie and Camembert are not as moist as fresh cheeses but still have quite a high moisture content. This style of cheese should last in your fridge perhaps two weeks. If you see an ugly, pinkish, and slimy mould on it - it has gone past the point of no return - toss it out.