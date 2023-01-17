5 ways to make back-to-school lunches more manageable

Back-to-school season is unquestionably chaotic. There is school supply shopping, extra early wake-up calls, and a laundry list of new activities to worry about. And don't forget about meal preparation. But packing lunches for little ones - and for you - doesn't have to add to your seasonal stress level.

Below, the team from the Food Stall at SPAR has put together these five tips to make back-to-school lunches hassle-free. Plan a weekly lunch menu Spare yourself in that dreaded early-morning rush by planning in advance. With just a little thought, you can create a weekly school lunch menu and pack healthy, nutritious lunches, saving you time and unnecessary trips to the shops.

Shop with a list January is undoubtedly the longest month of the year, and we are all looking to stretch our rands as far as we possibly can. Once you’ve planned your menu, making a list of things to buy will help you to prioritise spending and curb the urge to buy unnecessary items, all the while reducing unnecessary food wastage.

Convenience is key When it comes to the key ingredients for lunches, convenience and waste reduction are important. Consider buying packaged snacks like granola bars, dried fruit, or peanuts that can be eaten at school or reused for another lunch if not eaten.

Prepare the night before Sandwiches can be made the night before and still taste great the next day, but ensure that those filled with protein are refrigerated. If you prefer making them on the day, then prepare fillings such as chicken, tuna, or egg mayo in advance. A time saving tip for lunch preparation is to also keep grated or sliced cheese and sliced deli meats on hand.