5 wine trends to watch out for in 2022
January is the month when most people take a break from alcohol to focus more on their New Year’s resolutions.
Others use it to plan and budget for the long year ahead. If you’re a wine lover, you’re probably wondering which trends will be introduced this year.
James Pietersen, chief executive of WineCellar.co.za, says wine lovers are in for a treat this year, as more trends are expected to bloom.
Here are some of the top five wine trends to watch out for:
Proudly South African
South Africa’s fine wine image is still exquisite, with international commentators continuously commending the great value that proudly SA wines have to offer.
Rosé my way
Rosé continues its rise! This year, look out for rosé wines made in Provençal style – with a light, summery bouquet, and a dry, refreshing palate.
Food and wine
Making food and wine pairings at home grew tremendously in 2020. And since we’re still living in the pandemic, foodies and wine lovers will continue to experiment with new food and wine pairings.
Local is lekker
The main focus is to support and grow the local wine industry. Collect locally made wines to support the economy.
Sustainable wine production
Wine consumers are demanding that wine producers focus on ensuring that the winemaking process is social and environmentally friendly. That’s something producers should take seriously, to keep their customers happy and the environment safe.