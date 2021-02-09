6 easy hacks to keep bananas from ripening too fast

After buying a good green bunch of bananas, you often assume that you have several days (maybe even a week) to use all of them before they turn brown. One day they appear all green, and the next moment you are unexpectedly stuck with a bunch of overripe, brown bananas. We share six tips that one can use in order to keep the yellow fruit fresh for longer. 1. Hang your bananas Bananas will start to ripen the moment they are taken from the tree. As soon as they are plucked, the stem starts releasing ethylene gas.

The ripening is slowed down when you hang your bananas and you can also prevent bruising your bananas in your sink or fruit bowl.

There are banana hangers that are available for purchase. However, you can make your own construction to hang them.

2. Buy green bananas

Many of us tend to buy yellow ones as they look tastier. However, it is better to pick the green bananas. This way, they will keep for longer.

3. Wrap the stem in plastic foil

Ethylene gas is released via banana stems. The trick to preventing your bananas from ripening process too quickly is to wrap up the stem in plastic foil or tin foil. For best results do this for each banana.

4. Store ripe bananas in your fridge

Keeping ripe bananas in a fridge can extend their lifespan. However, it is not a good idea to do this with the green bananas.

5. Freeze your bananas

Another way to keep your bananas fresh for longer is by freezing them. They are best frozen when they are ripe, and the peel is beginning to get brown spots. That is when they are sweetest.

If you plan to use bananas in smoothies or bread, freezing them whole is a good way to go.

6. Buy a banana box

Have you ever taken a banana with you to work only to find that by the time you arrive it is all brown and banged up from sitting in your bag?

If you have, then a banana box will be the solution to your problem. Buy a hard case for your banana, that will keep it from bruising in your bag.