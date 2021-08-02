6 essential foods you should always have in your fridge

The fridge is like a wardrobe – if you have it, there must be something in it, especially the most-needed products. Many food items do not need to be stored in the fridge, such as cereals, carrots, onions, potatoes, etc. However, there is a list of products that should definitely be in the fridge. Of course, the list is very individual, in terms of taste and other features. Here are some essentials that you might want to have in your fridge at any given point in time.

Dijon mustard Besides its obvious use as a sandwich condiment, Dijon is the secret ingredient in countless sauces. Home cooks advise that when the jar is just about empty, don’t throw it out. Instead, add some oil and vinegar to the jar and shake it into a mustardy vinaigrette. Butter

Some people leave the butter out of the fridge to make it easier to spread. It should keep for one to two weeks at room temperature, so it's best to only leave a small amount out at a time while storing the rest in the fridge. Berries Berries are low in sugar, compared to other fruits, and quite versatile. They’re rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. You can add them to dry whole-grain cereal, yoghurt, smoothies, and protein shakes.

Eggs Eggs are the number one and essential product. Used for breakfast, for many dishes, and desserts, they are a source of important proteins. When shopping, it is advisable to buy fresh eggs. Opened wine