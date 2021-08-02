6 essential foods you should always have in your fridge
The fridge is like a wardrobe – if you have it, there must be something in it, especially the most-needed products. Many food items do not need to be stored in the fridge, such as cereals, carrots, onions, potatoes, etc. However, there is a list of products that should definitely be in the fridge.
Of course, the list is very individual, in terms of taste and other features. Here are some essentials that you might want to have in your fridge at any given point in time.
Dijon mustard
Besides its obvious use as a sandwich condiment, Dijon is the secret ingredient in countless sauces. Home cooks advise that when the jar is just about empty, don’t throw it out. Instead, add some oil and vinegar to the jar and shake it into a mustardy vinaigrette.
Butter
Some people leave the butter out of the fridge to make it easier to spread. It should keep for one to two weeks at room temperature, so it's best to only leave a small amount out at a time while storing the rest in the fridge.
Berries
Berries are low in sugar, compared to other fruits, and quite versatile. They’re rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. You can add them to dry whole-grain cereal, yoghurt, smoothies, and protein shakes.
Eggs
Eggs are the number one and essential product. Used for breakfast, for many dishes, and desserts, they are a source of important proteins. When shopping, it is advisable to buy fresh eggs.
Opened wine
Wine experts always note that opened red wine should be re-corked and kept in the fridge. This will slow the oxidation process down and keep it from turning into vinegar. The wine should stay fresh for about five days, and it should be removed and brought to about 18ºC before serving.
Fresh herbs
A handful of chopped herbs lends fresh flavour and colour. You can always find parsley, mint, rosemary, and thyme (and a few others) in kitchen fridges, ready to be chopped and scattered over curries, salads, or sauces, among other things.