6 essential items you really need in your kitchen

Whether you are new to cooking or experimenting for some time, there are a few kitchen essentials you should have that will help set you up for success in the cookery department. Cooking is such an important skill to develop, and it starts with having the right tools and equipment that will make it easier for you to try new recipes, develop basic cooking skills, and be more comfortable overall.

Meal kit comparison site Meal Delivery Experts has revealed the essential cookware pieces you need in your kitchen, whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned cooking pro. Below are the essentials they say are a must-have for your kitchen. Saucepan. Picture: Cotton Bro Saucepans A good saucepan is arguably the most versatile and essential piece of kitchen equipment you will own. When setting up your kitchen with the basics, it is best to start with two to three saucepans in various sizes to provide you with what you need to cook plenty of meals. In terms of size, you’ll want a small saucepan for making sauces or melting butter, a medium-sized saucepan for portions of vegetables, and a large saucepan for making soups and boiling rice.

Sauté pan or skillet Another kitchen essential is a high-quality, durable skillet or sauté pan – you will likely use it regularly, so it is worth buying the best one within your budget. To help decide which is best for you, remember that skillets (also called frying pans) have slanted sides that work well for quick cooking food, such as stir-fry, whereas sauté pans have straight sides and usually come with a lid. Sauté pans are excellent for searing meat, and due to the straight sides, any liquid in the pan is less likely to spill over the sides. If you decide to buy a skillet, the best option is one made of cast iron as it will last years. Remember, when owning a cast iron pan of any kind, you must season it. This means wiping it with vegetable oil and heating it for a couple of minutes. Clean the pan with water and a plastic scrubber and thoroughly wipe it - don’t use soap or a metal scourer on your skillet.

Roasting pan. Picture: Pexels/Dan Galvani Sommavilla Roasting pans For a well-equipped kitchen, you’ll want to own a large rectangular roasting pan and a long oval roasting pan - one for roasting poultry and one for vegetables. If you would like to use your oval roasting pan for gratin recipes, is it recommended that you buy one made of enamelled cast iron. Otherwise, most roasting pans are made from aluminium or stainless steel skillet. Dutch oven (stew pot)

A Dutch oven is a heavy-duty pot with a lid, and it’s an excellent investment when it comes to kitchenware. Its weight means it can retain and distribute heat well. Plus, it is ideal for searing on a high heat and then moving over to the oven to sit at low heat for some slow-cooking - perfect for stews, soups, and any slow-cooking meals. You will get lots of use out of this piece of cookware. Stockpot Like a Dutch oven, a stockpot is another large cookpot with a lid. However, the biggest difference between the two is the materials from which they are made. A stockpot is usually made from aluminium or stainless steel, while a Dutch oven is made of cast iron and coated with enamel. It is worth noting that stainless steel stockpots are more expensive but are generally considered better quality and more cost-effective in the long run. A stockpot has plenty of different uses, from poaching to steaming and soup making. In order to get the most out of your stockpot, choose one that is tall and narrow with a tight-fitting lid. It is also worth choosing a stockpot that can hold a steamer basket.

