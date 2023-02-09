6 reasons to try plant-based pizzas on World Pizza Day

Today is World Pizza Day, a day observed annually on February 9. This day is dedicated to appreciating pizza, a baked flatbread that is topped with various toppings and cheese.

Many toppings and sauces can be added to pizzas, including vegetables, meats, and seafood. Pizza was invented in Naples, Italy around the 10th century, and has since grown to become one of the most popular foods. And that means people are having fun experimenting with the Italian dish. In celebration of this special day, ProVeg South Africa shares below six reasons to try plant-based pizzas this World Pizza Day. If you’re not living under a rock, you are probably aware of how many people are opting for a plant-based diet. Be it for good health or social reasons they are embodying this lifestyle.

Can be healthier Whether it is getting more and a greater diversity of veggies in your diet, or the reduction in saturated fats from dairy (especially when made from nuts with no preservatives) and processed meats, plant-based pizzas are healthier without sacrificing the feel-good effect after a bite of fresh, hot pizza. Many people prefer to completely cut out all cheese on their pizzas making them even healthier.

You will discover a whole new world of cuisine Plant-based pizzas are an excellent example to destroy the myth that vegan pizzas are boring. Plant-based pizza is packed with culinary innovation that adds new flavours and food combinations only limited by the imagination.

Tasting different plant-based pizzas broaden your own culinary pallet and expose you to a world of new flavours. Have become more affordable Not all plant-based pizza ingredients and toppings are expensive or exotic. Basic plant-based ingredients like vegetables are readily available and affordable to most people.

Readily available Pizza without cheese is unthinkable, right? Think again. Great strides have been made to deliver top-quality and delicious plant-based dairy and meat alternatives. These can easily be added to your pizza to deliver the plant-based version of your favourite pizza.

Baby steps make going plant-based easier If you have friends or family members who are vegetarian or vegan, hosting a plant-based pizza night even if you do eat meat is a great way to educate yourself about their lifestyle choices and show your support. The opposite is also true. If you are vegetarian or vegan, it is also a fun way to introduce your meat-eating friends to interesting new pizzas and show them how good plant-based food can taste.

Pizza nights are a great way to entertain and support your plant-based friends and family