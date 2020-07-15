6 tips on how to bring fine dining to your home

it's been three weeks since South African restaurants reopened for a sit-down. But the moments of enjoying lunch with friends or a meal out to celebrate a special occasion still feels like a distant memory for most people as they are fearful of contracting the coronavirus. While lockdown restrictions have been eased slightly, it's still going to be a while before hospitality is fully back in action. Until then, there are still ways you can fine-dine at home. We spoke to the executive culinary artist of Granny Mouse, Theo Mannie and the general manager of Royal Palm, James Theunissen to share a few tips on how to bring fine dining to your home, and below is what they said. Theo Mannie's tips Location at home

Set the table restaurant-style with some candles, vase with flowers, linen napkins, and use your best matching serving dishes, even though you are at home.

The food

Make something special that has been tried and tested but try to do something inventive. Do you have any veggies growing in the garden? You can include in the meal, and don’t go discount, purchasing the quality of ingredients is so important.

Waitrons

Time to get the kids involved, get them to waiter ie take away the plates after each course, and even do a bit of a dress up in a theme that matches the food being served.

Reviews

Remember no complaining about the service rather role play and give rave reviews of the night and the service and remember to tip.

James Theunissen’s tips

Use cookbooks

Whip out one of your cooking books and find a fine dining meal and practice whipping up some culinary delights but remember to pick out recipes that look and sound good. Choose the ones you can make with the ingredients that are readily available and seasonal.

An idea could be to order and get delivered – in many of our communities we can order fresh organic vegetables so try to include it when looking for your favourite fine dining menu.

Dress up and open a bottle

You can’t go out for a drink, or anything that you might usually do on a date, but setting aside time to get dressed up, opening a nice bottle of something and cooking a meal together in person or over Zoom can help do away with stresses.

Open that wine – well if you still have some after alcohol sales were suspended. Once dinner is out the way, plan a night watching your favourite movie. And pretend you are out at the cinema.



