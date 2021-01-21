6 tips on how to cool food quickly and safely

Last week, the internet went crazy over a video of some guy cooling a hot pizza by running it under cold water from his kitchen sink. In my opinion as a food writer, that was gross. In a post that appeared on Reddit’s Unpopular Opinions, a woman claimed that the man, who happens to be her husband, pours cold water on his pizza to cool it down. Writing using the handle DaddyRavioli, she said: “My husband believes running pizza under water to cool it down is acceptable. “Pretty much what the title says. Not my opinion, but my husband’s. In college, my husband and I would make oven pizzas and he would run his slices under the water fountain to cool it down faster. “He says it didn't change the taste and was still good.”

It's safe to say people did not really take to the idea, with some joking he should be locked up while others advised the woman to consider her relationship with him.

What I am also trying to understand is why the man ran the pizza directly under the water?

I mean, there are plenty of alternative methods, like, you know, waiting?

But I understand that not everyone has the time to wait for food to cool down, so we explored other ways to chill your food quickly and safely, and wikiHow offers these clever alternatives.

Divide the food into smaller portions.

A small amount of food will cool faster than a large amount of food. If you are trying to cool off a solid, such as a piece of steak or a potato, try cutting it into smaller pieces.

If you are trying to cool off a liquid, try pouring it into a larger, but shallower container or into two smaller containers.

Set the food down in front of a fan.

The moving air will help shift the heat away from your food. Be sure to stir the food often so that it cools evenly.

If you don't have a fan, try fanning it with a stiff sheet of paper or folder instead. You can also blow on your food.

Stir or toss the food around in its bowl.

The food closest to the surface will cool down the fastest.

By stirring your food up, you will be bringing the hot food up to the surface so that it can cool down. The already-cool food will sink to the bottom and help cool the rest of your meal down.

Place the bowl of food on top of a gel-filled ice pack.

Press down on the bowl (or plate) so that it sits snugly on top of the pack. Stir the food every so often so that it cools evenly.

Place the food into an airtight box and hold it under cold, running water.

This is not suggested for pizza. Turn the container around, so the cold water hits it from all sides.

Every so often, open the container and stir the food. This will distribute the cold and help it cool more evenly.

Place the overheated food in the fridge for about 3 minutes.

Keep a lid over the food to keep moisture from building up in your fridge. Note that this should only be used for small, single-serving amounts of food.