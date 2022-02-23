6 tips on how to properly wash fruits and veggies before you eat them

Fresh fruits and vegetables are a healthy way to incorporate vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants into your diet. Before eating fruits and vegetables, it has long been a recommendation to rinse them well with water to remove any unwanted residues from their surfaces.

While rinsing fresh produce with water has long been the traditional method of preparing fruits and veggies before consumption, the current pandemic has many people wondering whether that is enough to really clean them. Here are a few tips on how to properly wash fruits and veggies before you eat them. Disclaimer: The tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home. Wait until you are ready to use your fruits or vegetables before you wash them

Any moisture that is left after you dry them (because let’s face it, you’re not going to wipe every single grape dry) can cause more bacteria to grow. That is the opposite of what we’re trying to achieve with washing them, and it can cause your produce to spoil faster in the refrigerator. Wash your hands first Before you wash your produce, always wash your hands. Handling dirty vegetables with dirty hands defeats the purpose of washing them. You are just putting bacteria back on the produce if you don’t wash your hands with soap and water before your food prep.

Don't use soap, bleach, or detergent to wash fruits and vegetables, as they aren't made for consumption and may harm your health. While expensive produce-specific sprays seem like they would do the best job of removing lingering dirt, water will do the trick. Use a brush

Washing the fruits and vegetables with a vegetable brush is an effective way to clean them. This will help to remove any bacteria present on the fruit and vegetable. Wash green leafy vegetables the right way Pay a lot of attention to the washing of green leafy vegetables. Separate the roots, leaves, and stems and soak each in separate bowls of cold water to fully remove the dirt. Drain out the water using a strainer and repeat a few times until all the dirt has left the vegetable.