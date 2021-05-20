6 top tips for healthy eating this winter

Eating healthy during winter can be a challenge.

It is easy to get our required daily dose of fresh produce in summer when delicious tomatoes and peaches are in season, but it is equally important to eat fresh in winter.

The range of seasonal fruit and vegetables declines at this time of year and the weather can make getting out and about less appealing. However, while daylight may be in short supply, there are still ways that you can look after your diet and your heart health.

Below, cookbook author, Chantal Lascaris shares her tips on how to get through a cold winter’s day.