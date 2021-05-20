6 top tips for healthy eating this winter
Eating healthy during winter can be a challenge.
It is easy to get our required daily dose of fresh produce in summer when delicious tomatoes and peaches are in season, but it is equally important to eat fresh in winter.
The range of seasonal fruit and vegetables declines at this time of year and the weather can make getting out and about less appealing. However, while daylight may be in short supply, there are still ways that you can look after your diet and your heart health.
Below, cookbook author, Chantal Lascaris shares her tips on how to get through a cold winter’s day.
- When the craving strikes, make sure you eat dishes that are low in calories and high in fibre and protein as they make you feel fuller for longer. Healthy soups warm you up while still giving you all the veggies you need.
- Watch out for the multitude of coffee options out there. Although they’ll create a wonderful warming sensation in your body, those cappuccinos are laden with hidden fat as full-cream milk creates the best froth, not to mention the extra sugar added.
- It’s very important to keep exercising. If you’re used to exercising outside, the cold weather doesn’t need to put an end to your routine. Use the stairs instead of the lift or start skipping as it’s easy to do indoors and can burn off calories quickly.
- We’re lucky to live in a sunny country, so even if it’s cold outside, take a brisk walk. The sunshine will provide some much-needed vitamin D which will boost your mood and the cold will stimulate your metabolism.
- When the pasta carb craving strikes, use wholewheat pasta instead, or even better, substitute the pasta for zucchini ribbons. There’s nothing better than creamy pasta, but use yoghurt instead of cream.
- There are still a variety of delicious fruits that are in season in winter so reach for a naartjie, an orange, or some pawpaw when you want something sweet at the end of your meal. Not only will it satisfy your sweet tooth, you’ll be getting some vitamin C too.