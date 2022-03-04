6 ways to get children into cooking

While young kids have been cooking around the fire for thousands of years, parents nowadays are a lot more cautious. They are not so sure how to introduce them to cooking, when to allow them to use a sharp knife, or at what age it is safe for them to use the stove, or more often than not, they are not sure when they will find the time.

We believe the number one way to raise healthy eaters is to create lots of opportunities for them to participate in the kitchen. Kids are naturally curious and will always want to take part in what their parents are doing. Below are some of the many ways as a parent you can slowly get children into cooking. Set aside time Teaching your kids how to cook requires patience and time. Don’t rush, as cooking will be safer and more enjoyable. Figure out when most family members are available to join in on the fun and allow extra time for cleaning up for messier recipes.

Teach them knife skills Knife skills are an essential part of everyone’s safety education in the kitchen. Plus, it builds confidence for your kid (and peace of mind for you) when they are able to safely help out with kitchen tasks. You will know your child is ready to use a knife if they can stand solidly in front of a counter and are able to see what they are working on and when they are able to focus on a task (and keep looking at it) with a little encouragement from you. Learning to cook is one of the most important life skills every child should learn. Picture: Pexels/Rodnae Productions Educate about the food

Children don’t all know where their food comes from, and educating about the origins is a big part of making them interested. If you are unsure, it is a great time to educate yourself too. When out shopping, try to look for local produce and tell children why you do this. Having knowledge about where their food comes from and how it is produced can have a considerable impact. Brainstorm meal ideas Involve your kids in the meal planning process. Have them share their favourite ingredients and work with them to build a few meals around these ingredients.

Taste test Having kids taste meals-in-progress makes them feel like their opinions count. It will also allow you to learn more about what your kids like. Plus, younger kids love it when you give them “important” responsibilities, like making sure that dinner tastes good. Kids are the food preparation helpers

