6 ways to unleash your air fryer’s superpower

If you are looking for a way to make healthier meals, then an air fryer is a great option. They are becoming increasingly popular, as more people become aware of their health benefits.

If you are considering buying an air fryer, here are some of the advantages that you may enjoy. An air fryer Picture: Creative Commons Easy to operate Why would anybody want to invest in a kitchen counter appliance that does not deliver? Its operation is just a few steps.

All that needs to be done is to get your food item coated with oil after which you carefully place it in the already-preheated fryer. Using the recipe book and the control panels, set the time and temperature appropriate for the particular food item. Once the timer is done reading and your food is done cooking, the fryer shuts itself down and all that is left to be done is to take out your food and happily munch on them. Some air fryer models stir food as it cooks to allow for evenly cooking. But if your model air fryer does not come with the stirring property, all you will need to do is to stir your food in the middle of cooking to inculcate even cooking.

Quicker, more efficient cooking Air fryers take just minutes to preheat, and most of the heat stays inside the appliance. Foods cook faster than in an oven or on a stove top because this heat is not lost to the surrounding air. Even frozen foods are quickly cooked because the effect of the heat is intensified by the circulating air. It is versatile

You can make scrambled, fried, desserts, and more. And everything is much healthier than in any other way. Most brands incorporate a fairly extensive cookbook to practise and cook any dish. And if not, almost all have their own website where you can extract delicious dishes. Air fryer Korean-style chicken wings. Picture: Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post. Easier clean-up Cooking your everyday meals takes up a large amount of time. From preparing the various tools and ingredients needed to the painstaking clean-up afterwards. Air fryers are constructed with non-stick material to prevent your food from adhering to the surface and to give you an easier time cleaning.

This is ideal for people on-the-go and who live a fast-paced lifestyle. This appliance will definitely reduce not only your cooking time but your cleaning time as well. Occupies less counter space The air fryer is a small kitchen appliance. It is even more compact than the convection oven. Their small size has a number of benefits. They are minimal enough to be stored in a kitchen cabinet when not used, and if you leave them on the kitchen counter, they will not take up much space either.

Crispy and crunchy foods Did you know that when you start to deep fry frozen foods, the oil tends to splash because of the interaction of water and oil? That hurts when the oil gets on you, right? With an air fryer, you will be able to avoid those accidents. At the same time, it cooks frozen foods, like your French fries and onion rings, well to a crunchy and golden exterior. This is thanks to the extreme heat circulating inside the appliance that crisps up the food you place in it.