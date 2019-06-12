The 7 chefs who will represent South Africa at prestigious young chef awards. Picture: Pexels

Seven South African chefs are one step closer to finding out who will be named the best in the world at the S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2020 Grand Finale.



The young chefs are among 135 candidates from 12 regions, representing 50 countries who will display their culinary skills on a global stage.

More than 2400 applicants from around the world entered the prestigious competition with just 135 making it to the semi-finals.

Each application and signature dish was evaluated by culinary experts at the International Educational and Training Centre for Italian Cuisine, ALMA, who are in charge of the candidate selection.

The selection process hinged on three key criteria: technical skills, creativity and a personal belief in the transformative power of gastronomy as a device for positive change in society.

Between August and December 2019, the candidates from each region will compete in the regional challenges.

Each region will have a jury composed of leading independent chefs – which in the past have included luminaries such as David Higgs and Chantel Dartnall – who will judge the candidates’ signature dishes and select the regional winners of the four awards.

Seven out of the 10 chefs represented in the Africa and Middle East region are South African.

The South African semi-finalists are:

Kayla-Ann Osborn: The Chefs Table, Umhlanga, Durban

Logan Leisse: Cavalli Estate, Stellenbosch

Callan Austin: Le Coin Français, Franschhoek

Daniel Payne: View Restaurant at The Four Seasons Hotel, Johannesburg

Marcus Gericke: Qunu at The Saxon Hotel, Johannesburg

Meshen Pillay: Reuben’s at The Capital Moloko, Johannesburg

Paul Thinus Prinsloo: The Restaurant at Waterkloof, Somerset West