7 essential spices every new cook should have in their kitchen

Do you love to cook? If so, then you understand the importance of having the right tools for your kitchen. This includes a wide variety of appliances, good sharp knives, mixing bowls, pots and pans, and the best ingredients for bringing your favourite recipes to life. Every kitchen needs great spices for adding maximum taste.

Fortunately, you have come to the right place for advice on the best spices for your kitchen. Below we take a look at some of the cooking spices that you should keep on hand throughout the year. Cumin

This bold spice has a spicy-sweet aroma that is easily detected in many dishes. It is part of many boldly spiced dishes like stew, curry, and chilli. It is also commonly used in vegetarian dishes to create a “meatier” flavour. Cinnamon Cinnamon is versatile and works great for breakfast sprinkled atop a fresh fruit salad, low-fat yoghurt, oatmeal, or whole-grain cold cereal. Ground cinnamon is very high in antioxidants and studies suggest it can help regulate blood sugar levels.

Onion flakes Onion flakes are made from fresh onions that have been finely minced and then dehydrated. Used to replace fresh onion in cooked foods, onion flakes are a definite help when we are pushed for time but want that onion flavour in our dish. Kosher salt

Do you love to cook? If so, then you understand the importance of having the right tools for your kitchen. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Red pepper flakes If you are a spice lover like me, red pepper flakes are a must-have seasoning. They are a simple way to add heat without having to deal with chopping peppers. Use them to kick up pasta sauce, stir into chilli, sprinkle on pizza, or add to veggies. Plus, research has found that spicy ingredients can help suppress appetite and may even help boost metabolism, too.

Black pepper Mostly used in savoury dishes, black pepper is so common it is not always thought of as a spice, but rather a seasoning that is only effective when partnered with salt. Black pepper is ground from black peppercorns and has a sharp and biting flavour that tastes good when sprinkled over savoury dishes to add just a bit of heat. Sage