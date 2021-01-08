7 surprising food products that you should never store in the freezer

One of the most essential appliances in the kitchen is the freezer, to store food so that it does not quickly go to waste. When your food is frozen, you can keep it much longer than if you were to just store it in the fridge. However, did you know there are a few food products that should not be stored in the freezer at all? Here are seven food products you should never store in the freezer. 1. Eggs Many food products shrink when they get frozen. The opposite happens with eggs. They will explode within their shells when the temperature starts to be low.

If you do have to freeze your eggs for whatever reason, peel them first. In that way, you will avoid exploding them.

2. Cheese

Cheese does not freeze that badly, but it will generally lose its texture. It will become crumbly and instead of it being easy to slice, the entire block of cheese will fall apart. Rather don’t freeze your cheese

3. Rice

You might already know that the taste of rice does not improve when you store it in the fridge, which can make some people believe that the freezer is a much better place to store it.

Unfortunately, this is not the case. Storing rice in the freezer will only cause it to change into a tasteless, mushy mess as soon as you defrost it. It is better to eat the rice right after you have cooked it.

4. Pasta

It would seem like a good idea to cook a big pot of pasta at the beginning of the week and to then freeze it for the coming days. Don’t do this.

Once your pasta has defrosted, it will lose all of its usual starchy consistency. This will result in soggy, limp pasta. However, you can freeze pasta sauce. So rather make the sauce ahead of time and then cook your pasta separately every time.

5. Mayonnaise

Creamy sauces such as mayonnaise do not freeze well. The cream does not like to be frozen, meaning your yummy mayonnaise will not be yummy when you defrost it. It will be lumpy like cottage cheese.

It is better to store your mayonnaise in the fridge rather than the freezer.

6. Potatoes

Potatoes do not need a lot of looking after. However, placing them in the freezer is bound to bring you disappointment.

Uncooked potatoes can take on a grainy consistency when they are frozen, which will make them pretty much inedible to anyone who likes some good, tasty potato. Rather store them in a dark cupboard.

7. Canned food

Freezing canned food is not necessary. The cans contain enough preservatives of themselves, meaning that there is no need to freeze them.

Also, if you do put a can of food in your freezer, there is a good chance that it will explode. Have you opened a can, but realised that you won't be needing all of its contents right away?

Then all you have to do is take the leftover food out of the can and freeze it in some Tupperware.