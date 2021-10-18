8 healthy study snacks to help your child’s concentration

Are your kids knee-deep in assignments and studies? While it might be tempting to give in to their calls for junk food, chips, sweets and an array of other desperate snack pleads, it is always best to go the healthy route. Specialist dietitian and Laager Rooibos partner, Mbali Mapholi says it is important to start with a wholesome, nourishing breakfast.

“Planning your child’s meals and snacks is important. You can buy food items according to major groups – proteins, whole grains, fruit, vegetables, and healthy fats - and try to at least have five options a day from each food group for snacks and meals,” said Mapholi. Below are Mbali Mapholi’s picks on some great study snacks. Homemade trail mix which has nuts, dried fruit, and seeds.

Dark chocolate with over 75% cocoa for boosting brain function (one or two pieces is sufficient).

Popcorn is a fantastic whole grain snack but limits the salt.

Apple slices with peanut butter provide a balance of simple carbohydrates, fats, and protein.

Frozen grapes are a refreshing, sweet, and healthy snack. Other study snacks we suggest are:

Fruit salad Mix together your favourite seasonal fruits. Put them in a large bowl and refrigerate for a couple of hours in order for the natural, sugary juices to mingle and marinate. This way, you can satisfy your sweet tooth without binging on candy bars. Pretzel